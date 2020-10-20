Tesla to roll out beta of Full Self-Driving on Tuesday, according to Elon Musk

Tesla

Tesla's Full Self-Driving beta is rolling out to select customers Tuesday night, according to a tweet published Tuesday afternoon by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In the tweet, Musk says the rollout will be "extremely slow and cautious." Still, he didn't say where these vehicles getting the beta will be located, so it's not clear whether the company has the appropriate permitting in these areas to do this kind of self-driving vehicle testing.

FSD beta rollout happening tonight. Will be extremely slow & cautious, as it should. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2020

Previously, during Tesla's Battery Day presentation, Musk offered some insight into the work being done to get FSD ready for public consumption: "We had to do a fundamental rewrite of the entire Autopilot software stack… We're now labeling 3D video, which is hugely different from when we were previously labeling single 2D images," Musk explained, referring to the way the Autopilot software understands what the objects it sees with its eight cameras are and how it should react to them. "We're now labeling entire video segments, taking all cameras simultaneously and labeling that. The sophistication of the neural net of the car and the overall logic of the car is improved dramatically."

We reached out to Tesla for more information, but we're not expecting much because Tesla is now without a PR department.