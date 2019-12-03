Tesla's Cybertruck to join Mexican city's police force

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The city of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, plans to reshape its police vehicle lineup with a rather substantial order for 15 Tesla Cybertrucks. The central-Mexico city is the latest to express its desire to enlist zero-emissions vehicles for police duty. Of course, these are preorders available for cancel at any time with a dollar amount of $1,500 total. It only costs $100 to reserve one of the electric pickups.

Mexican news outlet El Imparcial first reported last Friday on the Cybertruck order after San Luis Potosí Mayor Adrian Esper Cardenas provided the official word on the order. The mayor said the order was an act of "common sense" since the city expects drastically lower maintenance costs compared to its fleet of gasoline-fed vehicles. Electric cars are notoriously simpler to maintain with fewer moving parts.

In addition to serving the community, Mayor Cardenas said the electric trucks will also be used for various other tasks in the city such as moving water pipes and shuttling garbage containers about.

The city's commitment to Tesla consists of 10 dual-motor models and five of the tri-motor pickups. It's not clear which will be put to work for city maintenance and other tasks and which of them will wear a local police livery, but the city has put its money where its mouth is.

The news of San Luis Potosi's order follows confirmation that the famed Dubai police force in the United Arab Emirates has also placed an order for at least one Tesla Cybertruck. The Dubai force is a legend in its own right and includes numerous high-end supercars and sports cars.

Perhaps it's only a matter of time before we see US departments also plop down orders for the Cybertruck. Some departments already run electric police vehicles, such as the Tesla Model S.