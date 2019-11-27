Tesla Cybertruck will serve and protect with Dubai police force

Dubai Police/Twitter

If there's one place in the world where speeding is an even poorer choice than usual, it's Dubai. Situated in the United Arab Emirates, the oil-rich city state is home to a seriously impressive fleet of police cars that wouldn't seem out of place in a Need For Speed game.

Now it's getting what I think I can safely call one of the most controversial vehicles in recent years. On Tuesday, the Dubai Police's official Twitter account tweeted an image confirming it will add a Tesla Cybertruck to its fleet. The Cybertruck will serve alongside other metal such as the Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari FF and many more. Most recently, the department added a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S.

شرطة دبي - 2020 - Dubai Police #CyberTruck pic.twitter.com/V9rMPLgjS4 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 26, 2019

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, says the Tesla Cybertruck will serve in tourist-heavy areas, Arabian Business reports.

Knowing Dubai's tastes, I have to imagine whenever it's time to spec its Cybertruck, it'll be looking at the top-of-the-line model that Tesla says will boast a 500-plus mile range. That model also uses a tri-motor system that will surely make plenty of power. Horsepower wasn't discussed at the reveal, but CEO Elon Musk said the electric pickup will go from 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds. That's plenty quick to hang with some of the best that currently serve in the Dubai Police's ranks.

Part of the allure may also be the Cybertruck's strength. During the reveal, Tesla staff hit the pickup with a sledgehammer to no effect, and Musk further claimed it'll stop some small arms fire. The super strong windows, however, may need more time to bake with engineering. The demonstration to prove their resistance failed spectacularly during the reveal.

So far, the company floated a 250,000-strong figure for the number of preorders it's received for the electric truck, with eager Cybertruckers plunking down $100 apiece. Dubai's cops will, surely, be at the top of the list whenever Tesla gets around to starting production.