Tesla Cybertruck delay pushes pickup to late 2022, Elon Musk reportedly says

The Tesla Cybertruck delay was already a known fact, but CEO Elon Musk's latest reported comments add a few more details to the picture. Citing sources familiar with the meeting, Electrek reported Thursday Musk held a company-wide call and said the Cybertruck should be ready for production in late 2022.

This follows original comments from Lars Moravy, vice president of vehicle engineering, who basically did his best to tip-toe around a delay back in July.

"[The] Cybertruck is at a stage where we finished basic engineering of the architecture of the vehicle. With the Cybertruck, we are redefining how a vehicle is being made," Moravy said. "As [Tesla CEO Elon Musk] said, it carries much of the structural pack and large casting design of the Model Y being built in Berlin and Austin. Obviously, those take priority over the Cybertruck, but we are moving into the beta phases of Cybertruck later this year and we will be looking to ramp up production at Giga Texas after Model Y is up and running."

If the company plans for beta trucks later this year, there was nowhere near enough time to start actual production in late 2021.

Following his comments, Tesla officially updated the Cybertruck's reservation page to note production will fire up in 2022. Though, according to Musk, we're not looking at early 2022 or anything like that. And as we suspected, the CEO underscored the electric truck's volume models may not be ready until sometime in 2023. If Tesla follows this timeline, we'll get the priciest tri-motor model in 2022, then a dual-motor and single-motor truck in 2023.

Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment, so we'll need to take the production news with a grain of salt. However, it doesn't seem far fetched in the slightest. Musk just this week confirmed another new vehicle, the Roadster, is also subject to another delay. The electric sports car was meant to begin production next year, but he said 2023 is the car's new target production date.