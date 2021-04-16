Elon Musk dodges question on Tesla Cybertruck production, talks Model Y instead

Enlarge Image Tesla

The Tesla Cybertruck, in tri-motor form, is supposed to launch sometime this year, but CEO Elon Musk made it sound like that may not be happening. And since Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment, we have to take him at his word.

On Thursday, Musk showed up to the future home of Cybertruck production in Austin, Texas, to show off the pickup truck, and on Twitter, fans specifically asked if the truck was still on time for deliveries this year. Instead of answering that question, Musk replied, "Limited production of Model Y this year, high volume next year." Well, that's not the Cybertruck.

Follow-up questions asked, "And the Cybertruck?" Musk did not respond further.

If the Cybertruck was on schedule, it seems Musk would provide a straightforward answer. Dodging to talk about Model Y production at the Austin site hints the electric pickup is not on schedule. It wouldn't be all that surprising; delays to new Tesla vehicles have been so common that future owners and fans should expect it from the company, love it or hate it.

After the truck's splashy debut in 2019, Tesla said the single- and dual-motor versions of the Cybertruck would go into production in late 2021. Shortly after that, it swapped things and said the tri-motor version would actually enter production first, with the less powerful trucks coming in late 2022. The tri-motor pickup promises a 500-mile range, a towing rating of 14,000 pounds and should start at $69,900. For now, we're still definitely in a "wait and see" state when it comes to production specs and availability.