Tesla's China plant goes offline due to component shortage, report says

Tesla currently isn't building a single car worldwide after the EV maker reportedly took its plant in Shanghai, China, offline.

Bloomberg reports that Tesla told workers to return to work on May 9 after a planned five-day Labor Day break in the country, extending a work stoppage by two days minimum. Bloomberg cited Chinese website 36kr as reporting that Tesla is experiencing component shortages affecting the Model 3, as well as problems with a piece of production equipment. Tesla only builds the Model 3 in China, but CEO Elon Musk said he wants the facility to also produce the Model Y in the future.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With the Chinese plant idled, Tesla currently isn't building any cars worldwide. Its banner plant in Fremont, California, shut down on March 23 after the company initially continued production amid a local stay-at-home order. After some confusion, the company agreed to shut down.

A Wednesday report claimed the automaker is gearing up to restart production in California, albeit on a limited basis. Tesla has retained a small staff to maintain the facility, but is set to increase staffing as the company reportedly prepares to reopen as soon as next week.