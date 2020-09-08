Tesla CEO Elon Musk drives the Volkswagen ID 3

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk ventured across Germany to have a look at ongoing construction for the firm's new Berlin-based Gigafactory, he also earmarked time to test an upcoming rival vehicle. In a video that Volkswagen Chairman Herbert Diess posted to LinkedIn on Monday (embedded above), Diess apparently invited the CEO to drive the VW ID 3.

Why did he reach out to Musk? Diess simply said on the social media site the two "had a chat" and drove the ID 3 at an airstrip. We can also see the upcoming ID 4 in clear view when the two executives pull back into a hangar, though it looks like there's some light camouflage on the electric SUV still.

The video's pretty short and sweet, as Musk asks a couple of questions about the car and comments the ID 3 has "pretty good" steering for a nonsporty car. Otherwise, that's it. The Tesla CEO also asks if the electric car has any sort of "lane following" system, to which Diess lists some pretty standard driver-assist features baked into the ID 3.

The ID 3 will undercut the Tesla Model 3 in Europe when it comes to the all-important price tag, but recent rumors suggest the US-based EV maker may have an answer. That could be a Model 3 hatchback, which a workforce in Germany could produce at the upcoming Gigafactory.

As for the ID 3, we won't see the electric hatchback in the US to challenge Tesla, but the ID 4 will land here.