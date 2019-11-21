Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV LA Auto Show 2019 2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features

Tesla ATV revealed, can charge in Cybertruck's bed

In addition to the hotly anticipated Cybertruck, Tesla showed off a brand-new all-terrain vehicle.

Tesla Cybertruck ATV

The ATV can charge in the Cybertruck's bed.

 Tesla

Moments after debuting the new Cybertruck on Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk decided to roll out "one more thing." Say hello to Tesla's new all-terrain vehicle (ATV) which can fit right inside the Cybertruck's bed.

Details about the ATV are slim right now. We know it can drive into the Cybertruck's bed and can charge once loaded. "It's currently plugged in and charging," Musk said at the event after the ATV's rider connected it to the Cybertruck.

It's unclear exactly how much the ATV costs, but it doesn't appear to be included in the price of a Cybertruck.

