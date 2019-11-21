Tesla ATV revealed, can charge in Cybertruck's bed

Tesla

Moments after debuting the new Cybertruck on Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk decided to roll out "one more thing." Say hello to Tesla's new all-terrain vehicle (ATV) which can fit right inside the Cybertruck's bed.

Details about the ATV are slim right now. We know it can drive into the Cybertruck's bed and can charge once loaded. "It's currently plugged in and charging," Musk said at the event after the ATV's rider connected it to the Cybertruck.

It's unclear exactly how much the ATV costs, but it doesn't appear to be included in the price of a Cybertruck.