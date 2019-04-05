Tesla on Thursday added a pair of new old Atari games to the lineup you can play on its cars dashboard display.
It added the initial batch last August.
TeslAtari brings you 2048 and Super Breakout.
Tesla on Thursday added a pair of new old Atari games to the lineup you can play on its cars dashboard display.
It added the initial batch last August.
Discuss: Tesla adds more Atari games to its dashboard
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.