Car Games and Apps

Tesla adds more Atari games to its dashboard

TeslAtari brings you 2048 and Super Breakout.

screen-shot-2019-04-05-at-13-02-02

Super Breakout is one of the two Atari games Tesla added to its cars' dashboards on Thursday.

 Tesla/Screenshot by CNET

Tesla on Thursday added a pair of new old Atari games to the lineup you can play on its cars dashboard display.

It added the initial batch last August.

