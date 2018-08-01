Tesla adding Atari games as Easter eggs in next software update

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It sounds like Tesla's engineers have been working on something fun in their spare time. According to CEO Elon Musk, the next software update for Tesla's in-car infotainment system will include three classic Atari video games as Easter eggs.

As is his habit, Musk made the pronouncement via Twitter, promising that the games Pole Position, Tempest and Missile Command would be offered. For Pole Position, a classic racing game, Musk even said that drivers would be able to control their virtual car by turning the real-world Tesla's steering wheel -- albeit while the car is safely parked. Though no more specifics were offered so far, the other games will presumably be controlled by touching the giant screens that make up the Teslas' infotainment systems.

Some of best classic @Atari games coming as Easter eggs in Tesla V9.0 release in about 4 weeks. Thanks @Atari! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2018

The news comes after Tesla announced a "party and camper" mode that will allow owners to play music, use the climate control and power devices for up to 48 hours. It's the sort of feature one could use while camping, tailgating or hanging out at a music festival.

The software update is dubbed V9.0 and is slated to download to Tesla cars "in about 4 weeks," Musk said. The V9.0 software is also promised to add "full self-driving features" for cars equipped with an optional package that builds on top of the Autopilot driver-assistance system.