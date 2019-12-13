Subaru Forester, Ascent included in engine-related recall expansion

Enlarge Image Greg Jarem/Subaru

Subaru positive crankcase ventilation valves remain an issue for the automaker as the company expands a recall surrounding the component to thousands of vehicles.

The previous recall, filed back in October, included 205,000 Crosstrek and Impreza models from the 2017 and 2018 model years. The latest filing on Dec. 2 with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration adds 51,613 Crosstrek, Forester and Ascent vehicles from the 2019 model year.

The issue is this PCV valve may separate and let engine oil and other debris enter the engine's combustion chamber. If that happens, it could lead to a loss of power while driving, which increases risk of a crash.

Like the other cars affected, there's an easy fix and a not so easy fix. After owners take their Crosstrek, Forester or Ascent to the dealer, a technician will replace the PCV valve and check to see if it separates. If it doesn't, all is well. If it does, the technician will remove the separator cover and oil pan to search for missing parts.

If those parts don't show up, owners will receive a new short block engine altogether. Of course, all of this will be done at no cost to owners. The recall kicks off on Jan. 24.