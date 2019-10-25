Subaru recalls Crosstrek and Impreza models for two engine issues

Enlarge Image Subaru

Two engine issues have led to separate recalls for the Subaru Crosstrek and Impreza, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The first, which covers 466,025 Crosstrek and Impreza models, surrounds a buggy engine control module. This issue affects 2018-2019 Crosstrek vehicles and 2017-2019 Impreza models. According to the documents filed on Oct. 18, the ECM may continue to power the ignition coil after the driver shuts the vehicle off. If this occurs, it may lead to a short circuit and a blown fuse.

Should a short circuit happen while driving, the driver may suddenly lose power and the engine may not restart immediately. The situation increases the risk of a crash. Subaru said warning signs for the problem include irregular vibrations and cylinder misfires while the engine runs.

Updated ECM software will fix the problem, the automaker said, and owners will need to bring their cars to a dealer to have the software installed. At the same time, a technician will inspect the ignition coil and replace it if necessary. Vehicles with confirmed ignition coil damage will also receive a new front exhaust pipe. All the repairs and work will be free of charge.

Enlarge Image Subaru

The second recall surrounds a separating positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve, which could dump debris into the engine. This recall, filed Oct. 17, affects only the 2018 Crosstrek and 2017-2018 Impreza models. In total, 205,000 cars are involved.

If the component separates, it will invite engine oil into the combustion chamber. Owners will notice increased amounts of exhaust fumes from the tailpipe. Further, if the PCV valve continues to shift and separate, pieces could enter the engine and cause the Crosstrek or Impreza to lose power. The sudden loss of power while driving increases the risk of a crash.

Hopefully, owners subject to this recall will get the easy repair process. That includes a technician inspecting the PCV valve and replacing it. With the new part in, the technician will check to see if it, too, separates. If it does, the separator cover and oil pan will be removed. Then it gets a little sticky.

If the separated parts don't show up during inspections, Subaru will replace the short block engine. All of this is at no cost to owners, however. Both recalls will kick off on Dec. 13.