Someone has already crashed a 2020 Chevy C8 Corvette

It's been less than one month since the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray bowed in front of the public. In the same amount of time, someone has already crashed one of the cars.

We don't know the story behind the crash, but someone did a heck of a number with the new mid-engine sports car. We have to assume this was a prototype drive of sorts for GM engineers and employees, since the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette hasn't entered production yet. Motor1 reported this Corvette was part of a caravan of the sports car with GM support vehicles following.

We see one Ford Ranger and a Chevy Equinox also involved in the crash, and both had some pretty serious damage done, as well. From the damage, it looks like the Corvette clipped either the Ranger or a guardrail as pedestrian vehicles also navigated the winding roads. Out of the Ranger and Equinox, it seems the latter bore the brunt of the crash. Thankfully, the airbags deployed in the Corvette, so at least engineers know those work well.

Engineers also worked pretty hard to not only maintain the Corvette's world-beating value, but arguably enhanced it. The base car will boast a price under $60,000 when it goes on sale. After a destination fee and taxes, buyers will drive off in a mid-engine sports car for well under $70,000. Did we mention it has 490 horsepower in base form? Tick the box for the Z51 package and you get 5 additional ponies.

Hopefully as GM continues to test and refine the car before production we won't see any other incidents like this. The C8 Corvette should enter production near the end of this year and the first deliveries should take place at the start of the new year.