Snag a 70mai Dash Cam During This Early Black Friday Sale
A dash cam is a great investment and now you can save up to $40 off a new one.
Dash cams have become super popular over the last few years. There are several factors involved when it comes to choosing the best dash cam for you; probably the most important is cost. Right now, you can save up to $40 off a new model from 70mai during this early Black Friday sale. 70mai has several dash cams at different prices and many of them are on sale.
There's the Omni, a 360-degree rotating dash cam with night vision, time-lapse recording, AI motion detection, 24-hour parking mode, 1080p video output and 128GB of built-in storage. The Omni retails for $200 but is currently available for $160. There's the A800S, which has 4K video, built-in GPS and night vision. However, this model will require an SD card for recording. The A800S is on sale for $100, down from its usual $140 price tag. 70mai also has more budget-friendly options, including the A500S for $70 and the M300 for $34 when you clip the on-page coupons.
Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
If you want more car accessories, the Powrun P-ONE Car Jump Starter Battery Pack is a great option. It's currently discounted during this early Black Friday sale.
