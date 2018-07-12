Singer's latest recreation is an ultralightweight Porsche 911

Singer Vehicle Design produces some stunningly reimagined classic Porsche 911s, and the latest model is making its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Called the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS), it was developed in partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering.

Singer and Williams announced last year that the two would partner on packing advanced, high-performance engines into the California-based company's restored vehicles. In the DLS, the engine in question is a 4.0-liter flat-six that produces 500 horsepower at 9,000 rpm. Naturally aspirated, it benefits from extensive use of titanium and magnesium to keep parts weights low. The engine mates to a six-speed manual transaxle developed by Hewland. Traction, ABS and stability controls for the powertrain were developed by Bosch.

Singer Vehicle Design

The car itself is a beautiful thing. On the outside, all of the Parallax White bodywork is new and it's all made from carbon fiber. It was also all tweaked to aid aerodynamics. Singer says, for instance, that the car's new splitter and relocated cooling ducts reduce lift at the front axle, while the ducktail spoiler and window spoiler help out at the back.

Every hinge, each of the analog gauges, even the exposed shifter linkage are all works of art. The ornately detailed interior features "Norfolk Yellow" detailing, with tons of leather and carbon fiber, with fabulous Recaro bucket seats and a roll bar where the rear seats would otherwise live. The Momo steering wheel and the carbon-fiber seats were specifically designed for the DLS, while the shift linkage uses magnesium to further cut mass. The numerals on the instrument-cluster gauge were painted on by hand, and the drilled pedals are made from a combination of carbon fiber and titanium.

Singer Vehicle Design

Singer also made sure to upgrade the car's chassis to match the powerful new engine. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires are wrapped around 18-inch, forged-magnesium, center-locking wheels codesigned by BBS and Williams. Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes use lightweight calipers specifically designed for this car. And Williams developed an aluminum suspension setup to, once again, keep weight as low as possible.

"The Dynamics and Lightweighting Study has been years in the making," Singer founder and creative director Rob Dickinson said in a statement. "We've worked relentlessly to present a machine that visually celebrates the past while acknowledging the future -- both inside and out."

If you want to see the DLS up close but can't make it to Goodwood, Singer will also show the car at Monterey Car Week in California in late August. Until then, feast your eyes on the stunning recreation in the gallery below.