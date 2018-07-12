Singer's latest Porsche 911 recreation is a sexy Williams lightweight

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Singer Vehicle Design collaborated with Williams Advanced Engineering to restore this car, which studies lightweight car-making technologies.
The car's carbon-fiber bodywork is painted Parallax White.
Functional aerodynamic tweaks reduce lift at the front and rear of the car.
Chassis upgrades include Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes and lightweight BBS forged wheels.
Singer also completely reimagined the car's interior design.
The window spoiler and ducktail spoiler help with aerodynamic downforce.
Power comes from a 4.0-liter flat-six engine that produces 500 horsepower at 9,000 rpm.
The car is being shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and will later be displayed at Monterey Car Week in August.
The cabin is a work of art, with components made from carbon fiber, titanium, magnesium and leather.
