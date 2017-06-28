Dawn gets darker with Rolls-Royce Black Badge trim

If you want the wind in your hair and the (lack of) sun in your face, this brooding aesthetic is sure to be a hit.

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge lineup takes some of the automaker's hallmark stuffiness and flips it upside-down, offering better dynamics and a menacing aesthetic. Now, the darkness is coming for the Dawn.

Rolls-Royce introduced the Black Badge treatment on the Ghost and Wraith at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. Now, more than a year later, it's coming to the drop-top Dawn. It has the same aesthetic as before -- the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament sports a dark chrome finish, which complements the extensive use of black throughout the vehicle, including the canvas roof and the leather tonneau cover.

rolls-royce-dawn-black-badge-3Enlarge Image

You can order it in a color that isn't black, but why would you?

 Rolls-Royce

The interior is much the same story. Black leather's monotony is broken up with orange trim highlights, like the last little hint of a sunset disappearing over the horizon. The trim, which is usually some sort of high-end wood, is instead a mixture of aluminum and carbon fiber. The trim requires six coats of lacquer that must dry for 72 hours before being hand-polished to perfection.

How much more black can Rolls-Royce fit in here? None. None more black.

As with other Black Badge creations, Rolls-Royce isn't afraid to let drivers engage in some spirited antics. A new exhaust system features a Low setting that emits a bassy rumble. Its 6.6-liter V12 makes 593 horsepower, 30 more than the regular Dawn. There's another 15 pound-feet of torque on offer, as well. Rolls-Royce also added 1-inch larger brakes, and the steering has been sharpened for a livelier feel.

You can go and commission a Dawn Black Badge right now, but as with all Rolls-Royce products, its exclusivity comes at a high price. Rolls-Royce didn't say how much the Dawn Black Badge costs, but considering a standard Dawn starts north of $340,000, it's not going to be cheap in any sense of the word.

CNET First Take
$335,000

