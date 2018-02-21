Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV's 'Viewing Suite' lets you take it all in

When you've got the money to afford a Rolls-Royce, you can make your problems somebody else's and just sit back, relax and enjoy the view -- and Rolls-Royce added a feature to its new SUV to help you do precisely that.

Rolls-Royce will introduce a new Viewing Suite option to its Cullinan SUV. Courtesy of Rolls-Royce's exclusive Bespoke department, the Viewing Suite is a set of rear-facing leather chairs that deploy from the cargo area with the push of a button.

Owners can use these seats to enjoy the view wherever the Cullinan is parked. Rolls-Royce imagines it hanging out on the side of some mountain, or perhaps near the shores of Lake Como -- to be honest, if I had this car, that's precisely where I'd be, too. That said, it would be equally excellent to have these chairs during a Rose Bowl tailgate. You're never too tipsy to enjoy high-quality leather.

The automaker didn't say how much this option would cost, but suffice it to say, mechanical craftsmanship of this caliber is all but guaranteed to come with a high price tag. Hell, it's not like the Cullinan is going to be a bargain, either -- the price could very well eclipse the Phantom VIII's mid-$400,000 window sticker. But if you want the best omelets you've ever eaten, you'll have to crack a few golden eggs.