Rolls-Royce reveals $47,000 Champagne Chest, just in time for summer

If you drive a Rolls-Royce, it looks a little gauche to show up at a garden party with your beverages in an old tote bag or cheap cooler. To that end, the British luxury marque on Thursday revealed its new Champagne Chest, an extravagant way to keep your champagne and caviar cool -- and looking glamorous.

The Champagne Chest is constructed from carbon fiber and aluminum, over which are layers of leather and wood. The chest pops open at the touch of a button, revealing a champagne set for four, including four cotton napkins. The crystal champagne flutes are hand-blown glass, with the "RR" monogram etched. The chest's Tudor oak wood lid, meanwhile, becomes a serving tray.

At either side of the chest, "hammocks" deploy, containing either a bottle of champagne, caviar or other canapés, Rolls-Royce says. Special insulated champagne holders, again made from carbon fiber and aluminum, keep your bubbly at precisely the correct temperature.

Champagne not your thing? Rolls-Royce will also offer the chest in a caviar-specific configuration, with two 30-gram containers, as well as mother-of-pearl spoons. Caviar not to your liking? You can also elect to equip the chest with a container featuring three porcelain bowls, "should patrons wish to present their guests with an alternative accompaniment to champagne," the company says.

The Champagne Chest can be yours from £37,000, or about $47,350, from any Rolls-Royce dealership. The company notes that, of course, customers can customize the color of the chest to their exact specifications, in the same way buyers can choose every aspect of the design of their new car.