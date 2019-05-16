Car Culture

Rolls-Royce reveals $47,000 Champagne Chest, just in time for summer

A must-have accessory for all your summer picnics.

Rolls-Royce Champagne ChestEnlarge Image

Rolls-Royce says the chest is "suitable for the most extravagant of environments from a superyacht to the terrace of a private residence."

 Rolls-Royce

If you drive a Rolls-Royce, it looks a little gauche to show up at a garden party with your beverages in an old tote bag or cheap cooler. To that end, the British luxury marque on Thursday revealed its new Champagne Chest, an extravagant way to keep your champagne and caviar cool -- and looking glamorous.

The Champagne Chest is constructed from carbon fiber and aluminum, over which are layers of leather and wood. The chest pops open at the touch of a button, revealing a champagne set for four, including four cotton napkins. The crystal champagne flutes are hand-blown glass, with the "RR" monogram etched. The chest's Tudor oak wood lid, meanwhile, becomes a serving tray.

Rolls-Royce Champagne ChestEnlarge Image

The champagne flutes are arranged in a pattern "to evoke memories of a V12 engine," the company says.

 Rolls-Royce

At either side of the chest, "hammocks" deploy, containing either a bottle of champagne, caviar or other canapés, Rolls-Royce says. Special insulated champagne holders, again made from carbon fiber and aluminum, keep your bubbly at precisely the correct temperature.

Champagne not your thing? Rolls-Royce will also offer the chest in a caviar-specific configuration, with two 30-gram containers, as well as mother-of-pearl spoons. Caviar not to your liking? You can also elect to equip the chest with a container featuring three porcelain bowls, "should patrons wish to present their guests with an alternative accompaniment to champagne," the company says.

The Champagne Chest can be yours from £37,000, or about $47,350, from any Rolls-Royce dealership. The company notes that, of course, customers can customize the color of the chest to their exact specifications, in the same way buyers can choose every aspect of the design of their new car.

Latest Reviews
2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e review: A thrifty hybrid with more grip
2019 BMW M850i Convertible review: A grand tourer you'll just want to drive
2019 BMW M4 CS review: Greater performance with fewer compromises
Next Article: Nissan Destination Frontier one-off is an overlander on a budget