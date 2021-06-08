Rolls-Royce and 199-year-old watchmaker Bovet partner on two Boat Tail timepieces

Rolls-Royce's Boat Tail is an insanely opulent, one-of-a-kind automobile that makes no concessions for cost or any attempt at understatement. So it makes sense then that Rolls would want to take its usual dash clock game to another level on the Boat Tail to match the rest of the vehicle.

That's precisely what the automaker has done by partnering with the nearly 200-year-old Swiss watch firm Bovet 1822. The two companies created a pair of highly intricate and unique timepieces that can not only be worn on the wrist but also be used as a desk clock or a pocket watch, but even more interestingly they can be placed in a titanium enclosure in the Boat Tail's dashboard and used as the car's clock. Underneath is a drawer to house the straps, as well as the second timepiece and the accompanying chains and pendants.

Rolls-Royce

If you haven't heard of Bovet 1822, don't feel bad. The company isn't a household name like Rolex or even as well known as the likes of Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet. Still, it's a name with considerable history and a highly unique sense of style that complements the over-the-top nature of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail.

The his-and-hers watches feature 18 karat white gold cases with matching dials that feature the same Caleidolegno veneer featured on the rear deck of the Boat Tail. The gentlemen's watch is polished, while the ladies' is heavily engraved and highlighted in blue lacquer. Each timepiece bears the name of the vehicle owner to whom it belongs.

If that doesn't sound elaborate enough, the reverse dials are also insanely detailed and heavily engraved. The gentleman's watch features an aventurine dial with a depiction of the night sky on the night of his birth and the ladies watch features a miniature painting of a bouquet of flowers. Both get tiny sculptures of the Boat Tail as well.

Rolls-Royce

In all, Bovet estimates the watches took 3,000 hours to complete, which is wild. What's even wilder is the fact that Bovet 1822 had to undertake new vibration and crash safety tests with these two works of art to be certified for use in a vehicle. In addition, both automatic watches feature a staggering five-day power reserve to better suit their use in a vehicle.

All of this leads us to the cost of these incredibly detailed timepieces and, somewhat unsurprisingly, that's unknown. The watches are included with the car, which we guess set the owners back around $15 million, though rumors place it closer to the $30 million mark. However, we'd bet the cost per watch is somewhere in the six-figure range, based on the sale prices of other Bovet timepieces. In short, it's one of those "if you have to ask, you can't afford it" situations.