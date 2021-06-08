/>

These custom Bovet watches are made for the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail's dashboard

The his and hers timepieces are one-of-a-kind in every way possible.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
rolls-royce-boat-tail-bovet-timepiece-watch-2
1 of 12 Rolls-Royce

199-year-old Swiss watchmaker Bovet 1822 created two custom timepieces for the owners of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail.

rolls-royce-boat-tail-bovet-timepiece-watch-3
2 of 12 Rolls-Royce

The gentleman's watch features an aventurine dial with a depiction of the night sky on the night of his birth.

rolls-royce-boat-tail-bovet-timepiece-watch-7
3 of 12 Rolls-Royce

The lady's watch features a miniature painting of a bouquet of flowers, and both have mini sculptures of the car.

rolls-royce-boat-tail-bovet-timepiece-watch-6
4 of 12 Rolls-Royce

The faces of both watches feature the same Caleidolegno veneer that's on the rear deck of the Boat Tail.

rolls-royce-boat-tail-bovet-timepiece-watch-4
5 of 12 Rolls-Royce

Both have 18 karat white gold cases with matching dials, and the gentlemen's watch is polished while the ladies' is heavily engraved and highlighted in blue lacquer.

rolls-royce-boat-tail-bovet-timepiece-watch-8
6 of 12 Rolls-Royce

Each timepiece bears the name of the vehicle owner to whom it belongs.

rolls-royce-boat-tail-bovet-timepiece-watch-10
7 of 12 Rolls-Royce

Both timepieces can be used as a pocket watch or a desk clock.

rolls-royce-boat-tail-bovet-timepiece-watch-1
8 of 12 Rolls-Royce

They can also be placed in a titanium enclosure in the Boat Tail's dashboard to function as the car's clock.

rolls-royce-boat-tail-bovet-timepiece-watch-11
9 of 12 Rolls-Royce
rolls-royce-boat-tail-bovet-timepiece-watch-12
10 of 12 Rolls-Royce
rolls-royce-boat-tail-bovet-timepiece-watch-5
11 of 12 Rolls-Royce
rolls-royce-boat-tail-bovet-timepiece-watch-9
12 of 12 Rolls-Royce

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 35 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 35 best games to play in 2021

36 Photos
The base 2022 Toyota GR 86 still looks cool

More Galleries

The base 2022 Toyota GR 86 still looks cool

21 Photos
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross gives a famous nameplate some SUV love

More Galleries

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross gives a famous nameplate some SUV love

39 Photos
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is as efficient as it is stylish

More Galleries

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is as efficient as it is stylish

38 Photos
2022 Kia Sportage is a seriously stylish SUV

More Galleries

2022 Kia Sportage is a seriously stylish SUV

7 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

65 Photos
2022 Maverick: Ford truck ruggedness in a smaller package

More Galleries

2022 Maverick: Ford truck ruggedness in a smaller package

66 Photos