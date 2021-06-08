These custom Bovet watches are made for the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail's dashboard

The his and hers timepieces are one-of-a-kind in every way possible.
199-year-old Swiss watchmaker Bovet 1822 created two custom timepieces for the owners of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail.
The gentleman's watch features an aventurine dial with a depiction of the night sky on the night of his birth.
The lady's watch features a miniature painting of a bouquet of flowers, and both have mini sculptures of the car.
The faces of both watches feature the same Caleidolegno veneer that's on the rear deck of the Boat Tail.
Both have 18 karat white gold cases with matching dials, and the gentlemen's watch is polished while the ladies' is heavily engraved and highlighted in blue lacquer.
Each timepiece bears the name of the vehicle owner to whom it belongs.
Both timepieces can be used as a pocket watch or a desk clock.
They can also be placed in a titanium enclosure in the Boat Tail's dashboard to function as the car's clock.