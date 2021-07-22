Rivian will build second US production plant for EVs, batteries

Enlarge Image Rivian

Rivian is ready to expand in a big way. Reuters on Thursday first reported the electric car startup is looking to build a new vehicle assembly plant in the US. The new site will be its second production facility in the US after its converted former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, Illinois.

"While it's early in an evolving process, Rivian is exploring locations for a second US manufacturing facility," a Rivian spokesperson said in a statement. "We look forward to working with a supportive, technology-forward community in order to create a partnership as strong as the one we have with Normal, Illinois."

The spokesperson did not speak to other details brought to light in the Reuters report, but numerous states are already in the process of bidding for Rivian's business. Citing four sources familiar with the plans, Reuters said any formal announcement is still months away and could be delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The site will reportedly require 2,000 acres of land to one day produce EVs and battery cells for the startup carmaker. Further, the project calls for the site to flip to carbon-neutral as soon as possible.

It's unclear if the new production site will complement the existing lines tooled for production in Illinois, or if this expansion presages additional vehicles from the relatively young, but splashy, startup. Rivian recently again delayed deliveries of its R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV from July to September and later this fall, respectively. The firm's also busy churning out electric delivery vans for one of its largest investors: Amazon.