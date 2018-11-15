Rivian releases weird electric R1T truck teaser video and we can't even

It looks like EV startup Rivian is trying to beat Tesla to the punch by debuting its electric R1T truck and R1S SUV at the LA Auto Show later this month. To get everyone fired up, it released this weird Terrence Malick-y Tree of Life-esque teaser video on Thursday.

If the name Rivian doesn't sound familiar, it's because it's been operating mostly under the radar since purchasing a disused Mitsubishi factory in Illinois a couple of years ago. Before that it was called Avera Motors, based in Florida -- until Hyundai sued it for being too close to Azera.

In the teaser video we see a panicky-looking guy's face, some ants crawling on a sucker and other weird macro shots with some kind of rocket countdown going on in the background. But things start to get to the point at around the 44-second mark when we see the pickup's narrow, vertical LED headlights coming at us upside down.



The camera changes and then we see the back of the truck which looks more than a little like a Honda Ridgeline with a full-width LED tail light bar across the back. Eventually, we see a closer view of the front with a full-width LED running light going across the front and the previously mentioned vertically stacked LED headlights.

That's it. We don't know much else beyond what Rivian says on its somewhat information-bare website. It is claiming a 400-plus mile range and a sub-three-second 0-60 time. We also know that Rivian will debut the R1T on Nov. 26, followed by the R1S SUV on Nov. 27. We'll be there when the cover comes off, so stay tuned.