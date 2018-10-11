Bollinger B2 is a pickup truck version of the all-electric B1 SUV

  • b2-3-full-res
Bollinger's B2 is mechanically similar to its B1 SUV.

The longer bed of the B2 allows it to swallow significantly more cargo than the shorter B1.

The Bollinger's height-adjustable suspension should make loading and unloading it easy.

The Bollinger is replete with tailgates, including one in the rear, one on the hood as well as swinging rear glass.

One of the Bollinger's party tricks is its incredibly long pass-through for long loads.

Bollinger says that the B2 can carry a max of 72 4-foot by 8-foot sheets of plywood.

Aesthetically, there is little difference between the B1 and B2.

The B2 benefits from increased overall length, adding to cargo capacity.

Both the B1 and B2 should prove to be incredibly capable off-road. Click through for a few more pics from Bollinger.

