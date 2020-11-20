Rivian: Electric pickup and SUV first, smaller EVs for Europe and China next

Enlarge Image Rivian

Rivian's launch plans for its R1T and R1S electric vehicles may have shifted amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it still has an eye on the future, and said future includes new EVs tailored for Europe and China.

CEO RJ Scaringe told Reuters in a Wednesday report the company will first focus on launching its electric pickup truck and SUV, but then, smaller electric vehicles will come shortly thereafter. The vehicles will specifically target Europe and China, and according to the report, Rivian may even build cars in both areas down the road.

Scaringe added it would be the company "wouldn't be serious" about creating a car company without looking at Europe and China and mentioned a global manufacturing footprint will be "important." The company did not immediately return a request for comment on the CEO's remarks.

According to the executive's comments, the smaller EV will first be sold in Europe, as soon as 2022, before it ships out to China shortly after that. Whatever shape the European and Chinese EVs take, they'll still share components with Rivian's first two vehicles, the R1T and R1S, he said.

Both vehicles are now in pilot production at its manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois and first deliveries should begin next summer. The pandemic shifted the timeline, however, as the first deliveries were first meant for early next year. Aside from the truck and SUV, Rivian also has a purpose-built electric van for Amazon in the works. The first ones should launch next year before 100,000 of them hit the streets in the years to come.