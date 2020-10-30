Here's the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck in action off-road

From easy dirt roads to dunes and rocky hills, Rivian's new electric truck handles it all.
The R1T is the hotly anticipated electric pickup truck from start-up manufacturer Rivian.
I was lucky enough to get a full eight days behind the wheel of the R1T on the dirt and off the grid.
I charged with a portable charging system developed by Power Innovations.
The truck's 135-kWh battery can store enough go-go juice for 300 miles of range.
However, I experienced a loss of range while out in the dirt, averaging only 137 miles or so on a charge.
However, in the dunes of Glamis, California, our range dropped to about 50 miles -- natural, given the conditions.
The Pirelli Scorpion 275/65R20 tires did great. No flats!
The Rivian R1T has 829 pound-feet of torque that's available at any time.
My truck carried two spares, a floor jack, 5 liters of water, a tool box and some spare parts. I also had camping gear and Maxtrax recovery boards.
Speaking of Maxtrax recovery boards, I definitely used them a few times.
The Rivian R1T goes into production in June 2021.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this electric truck in the dunes.
