Here's the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck in action off-road

From easy dirt roads to dunes and rocky hills, Rivian's new electric truck handles it all.

Rivian R1T
1 of 29
Currie Media House/Rebelle Rally

The R1T is the hotly anticipated electric pickup truck from start-up manufacturer Rivian.

Rivian R1T
2 of 29
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally

I was lucky enough to get a full eight days behind the wheel of the R1T on the dirt and off the grid.

Rivian R1T
3 of 29
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally

I charged with a portable charging system developed by Power Innovations.

Rivian R1T
4 of 29
Nicole Dreon/Rebelle Rally

The truck's 135-kWh battery can store enough go-go juice for 300 miles of range.

Rivian R1T
5 of 29
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally

However, I experienced a loss of range while out in the dirt, averaging only 137 miles or so on a charge.

Rivian R1T
6 of 29
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally

However, in the dunes of Glamis, California, our range dropped to about 50 miles -- natural, given the conditions.

Rivian R1T
7 of 29
Regine Trias/Rebelle Rally

The Pirelli Scorpion 275/65R20 tires did great. No flats!

Rivian R1T
8 of 29
Regine Trias/Rebelle Rally

The Rivian R1T has 829 pound-feet of torque that's available at any time. 

Rivian R1T
9 of 29
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally

My truck carried two spares, a floor jack, 5 liters of water, a tool box and some spare parts. I also had camping gear and Maxtrax recovery boards.

Rivian R1T
10 of 29
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally

Speaking of Maxtrax recovery boards, I definitely used them a few times.

Rivian R1T
11 of 29
Nicole Dreon/Rebelle Rally

The Rivian R1T goes into production in June 2021.

Rivian R1T
12 of 29
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally

Keep scrolling for more photos of this electric truck in the dunes.

Rivian R1T
13 of 29
Regine Trias/Rebelle Rally
Rivian R1T
14 of 29
Kyle Chandler/Rebelle Rally
Rivian R1T
15 of 29
Kyle Chandler/Rebelle Rally
Rivian R1T
16 of 29
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally
Rivian R1T
17 of 29
Currie Media House/Rebelle Rally
Rivian R1T
18 of 29
Regine Trias/Rebelle Rally
Rivian R1T
19 of 29
Regine Trias/Rebelle Rally
Rivian R1T
20 of 29
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally
Rivian R1T
21 of 29
Currie Media House/Rebelle Rally
Rivian R1T
22 of 29
Kyle Chandler/Rebelle Rally
Rivian R1T
23 of 29
Regine Trias/Rebelle Rally
Rivian R1T
24 of 29
Nicole Dreon/Rebelle Rally
Rivian R1T
25 of 29
Regine Trias/Rebelle Rally
Rivian R1T
26 of 29
Kyle Chandler/Rebelle Rally
Rivian R1T
27 of 29
Regine Trias/Rebelle Rally
Rivian R1T
28 of 29
Richard Giordano/Rebelle Rally
Rivian R1T
29 of 29
Regine Trias/Rebelle Rally
