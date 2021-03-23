Ram Heavy Duty pickups recalled over fire danger

Enlarge Image Ram

A number of 2021 Ram Heavy Duty trucks will need to go back to dealerships to eventually fix a problem causing fires to break out in the engine compartment. According to documents published Tuesday with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ram's parent company, Stellantis, will recall a total of 19,214 pickups.

The affected trucks are the Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500. All of the affected trucks feature the 6.7-liter turbodiesel inline-six engine, the company said. According to the automaker, the source of the fires is a bad relay found in the Solid State Intake Heater Grid. Stellantis said it is aware of fires it traced back to this issue, though it's not aware of any injuries related to the problem.

Although the automaker plans to inform owners of the recall starting April 30 with mailed notices, there isn't a fix ready for the issue yet. Stellantis said it's still under development. But, when it is ready, owners will get some sort of solution carried out free of charge.