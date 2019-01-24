Ram HD Laramie Longhorn is Texas: The Truck, basically

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This week, Ram unveiled the Ram HD Laramie Longhorn.
It's an appearance package that aims to make the interior about as fancy as possible with Southwestern flavor.
Ram gussied up the exterior with a unique chrome grille and LED headlights up front.
It maintains the premium look with chrome bumpers, side steps, wheel flares and 20-inch alloy wheels.
Big ol' Laramie Longhorn badges, meant to resemble belt buckles, are along for the ride as always.
Two-tone colors are available, too.
Inside, the dashboard is wrapped in full-grain leather, which also extends to the door panel trim and armrests.
There's some Southwestern style stitched into the seats for good measure.
The rest of the interior is decked in satin chrome, brushed nickel and plenty of Longhorn branding.
