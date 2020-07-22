2021 Ford Bronco Ford Bronco price Ford Bronco reveal 2021 Ford F-150 iRacing PC 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2020 Ram HD Limited Black Edition maximizes the left-lane intimidation factor

For a price, you can drive one sinister and hulking pickup truck.

ram2021 Ram HD Limited Black Edition

It's a big thing, that's for sure.

Make it a beefy 2020 Ram Heavy Duty, but meaner. That's essentially the truck's Limited Black Edition package in a nutshell.

Ram revealed the new edition on Tuesday, which in its words brings a "sophisticated, monochromatic appearance package" to either the Ram 2500HD or the Ram 3500HD. Seen here is the 3500HD and it wears the gear pretty well.

The Ram HD Limited itself is rather new, but the Limited Black Edition is supposed to provide another look for buyers eyeing the big rig. There isn't a whole lot of new here. Instead, Ram fits the truck with black accents for the Ram badge lettering, headlights, taillights, door handles and a few other areas. The combination creates the image Ram aims to portray here.

Opt for the single-wheel package and you get big 20-inch wheels finished in black, obviously. If the dually life is more your lane, the 20-inch wheels swap out for 17-inch wheels, still finished in black. Duh.

2021 Ram HD Limited Black Edition

Let Ram black-out your 3500HD for you from the factory.

Buyers can also opt for 4x2 and 4x4 configurations and each of the truck's engine options remains available: a 6.4-liter V8, a 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-six or the same engine in its high-output capacity. Expect to tow up to 35,100 pounds and carry up to 7,680 pounds in the bed.

Ram plans to start shipping these rigs to dealers in the third quarter of this year, and before any options or a destination charge, the Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition costs $62,745.

