Ram HD Laramie Longhorn gives the torque monster some Southwestern flair

The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty broke cover at the Detroit Auto Show, boasting a mantle-shifting 1,000 pound-feet of torque. That's all well and good, but what if you want to pull the world's largest stumps with a bit more flash? Ram's got you covered.

This week, Ram unveiled the Ram HD Laramie Longhorn. It's not going to give the truck any more torque -- like it needs it. Rather, it's an appearance package that aims to make the interior about as fancy as possible with Southwestern flavor.

Ram gussied up the exterior with a unique chrome grille and LED headlights up front. It maintains the premium look with chrome bumpers, side steps, wheel flares and 20-inch alloy wheels. Big ol' Laramie Longhorn badges, meant to resemble belt buckles, are along for the ride as always. Two-tone colors are available, too.

Enlarge Image Ram

Inside, the dashboard is wrapped in full-grain leather, which also extends to the door panel trim and armrests -- with some Southwestern style in there for good measure. A new alligator-skin pattern is embossed into the center console, instrument panel, seats and door cards for a little extra visual oomph. The rest of the interior is decked in satin chrome, brushed nickel and plenty of Longhorn branding. There's even real wood on the center console. At night, ambient lighting makes it easier to see all those little touches.

The Laramie Longhorn isn't the first aesthetic upgrade Ram announced for its heavy-duty pickup. Last week, it showed off the HD Sport trim, ditching the chrome in favor of more body-colored bits, since not everybody wants to roll around looking like Texas: The Truck.

When it debuted, the Ram HD became the first heavy-duty pickup to tout a four-digit torque figure. Of course, the 6.7-liter Cummins I6 diesel engine isn't the only engine on offer -- there's also a lower-output Cummins available with just 850 lb-ft, as well as a 6.4-liter V8 putting out a respectable 429 lb-ft. If you want to tow every one of the 35,100 pounds the HD can tow, though, you'll have to spec your truck with that monster diesel.

