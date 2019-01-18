2019 Ram HD to offer a Sport package, but don't get too excited

Ram

Ram's 2019 HD pickup is a chrome-laden behemoth with 1,000 foot-pounds of torque that caused truck nuts to lose their minds earlier this week, but Ram left a little something out of its big presentation at the Detroit Auto Show: a Sport trim package.

Now before you get all excited, Diesel Dans and Danielles, the Ram HD Sport isn't some oil-burning Hellcat truck thing that can tow the moon out of the sky. According to a report by Autoblog released on Friday, it's an appearance package, but if you're the kind of person who can't abide chrome on modern trucks, then it's the way forward for you.

First, to get the Sport package, you have to order your HD in Big Horn spec or better, tick the appropriate option box, and then you get to enjoy all of the body-colored bumpers and trim you can stand. Parking sensors are a part of the package too, so you will have a chance at least to not damage the hell out of your fancy, new truck when parallel parking it outside your local organic grocery co-op.

Inside, the Sport package gives owners a black interior with CSI's favorite trim material: piano-black plastic.

The folks from Ram haven't released pricing yet, so we have no idea what you can expect to pay for your vanity, though we expect it won't be especially cheap.