Ram 1500 Classic still kicking with Mojave Sand package

Although Ram is seeing plenty of love for its redesigned 1500 pickup in the form of sales, the previous-generation truck is actually still on sale. The budget-friendly alternative with few frills tickles many people's fancy, so Ram is keeping the old workhorse fresh with a new Mojave Sand package.

Ram said on Wednesday the Mojave Sand package is bundled with the previously announced Warlock trimmings. The Ram 1500 Warlock bowed this past February as a sportier side of the old pickup with plenty of packed-in value. It's unfortunately nothing like the original Warlock, however, which boasted some wild accessories back in the 1970s.

Those who tick the box for the Warlock with the Mojave Sand package will end up with a Ram 1500 painted -- you guessed it -- Mojave Sand. They'll also receive a sport hood and black-painted 20-inch wheels. If the sandy color isn't your thing, don't fret. The Ram 1500 Warlock still comes in a variety of other colors. All standard Ram 1500 Warlocks get a grille from the Rebel model, powder-coated bumpers and a 1-inch lift kit among other things.

To further mark its difference from the new Ram 1500, every Ram 1500 Classic also gets "Classic" badges on the side. Warlock models will also wear "Warlock" graphics.

Prices for the Mojave Sand package don't inch upward at all compared to the standard Warlock. You'll still face a $37,040 price tag after destination. And be prepared to pony up for extras such as a spray-in bedliner, heated seats or the 8.4-inch UConnect infotainment system.

Both the 3.6-liter V6 and 5.7-liter V8 are available for the 1500 Classic Warlock, and buyers can snag one in quad cab or crew cab configurations with rear-wheel drive or 4x4.