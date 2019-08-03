Ram 1500 Classic will soldier on, possibly with an update

Enlarge Image Ram

When Dodge introduced its massively overhauled 2019 Ram 1500, it decided to keep the old generation going alongside it as the Ram 1500 Classic. Offering a low-cost way to snag a snazzy new truck, it may not have the latest and greatest tech, but some people want pure value over theatrics like a 12-inch portrait infotainment screen. It's apparently so popular that it's not going anywhere any time soon.

There are no plans to do away with the Ram 1500 Classic at this point, Motor Trend reports, citing FCA CEO Mike Manley's comments during the automaker's second-quarter earnings call. What's even wilder is that, according to Manley, the truck might even receive an update. Hey, if it ain't broke...

According to Motor Trend's report, the Ram 1500 Classic is serving as an entry point into the lineup, providing the kind of low-cost option that other automakers fill with midsize trucks like the Chevy Colorado or Ford Ranger. With a starting price of $29,340 after destination, it's $5,795 less expensive than the latest-generation 1500, which is a solid chunk of change for those who need a regular ol' truck for work.

The Ram 1500 Classic's base Tradesman trim is the definition of a regular ol' truck. For that price, you get a single cab with a 6-foot, 4-inch box. The truck's standard 305-horsepower, 269-pound-foot V6 mates sends power rearward only, although a 4X4 variant is available. Inside, there's a vinyl bench seat, black vinyl floors and a 3.5-inch screen in the gauge cluster. It'll achieve 25 miles per gallon on the highway, which is pretty impressive.

It's no surprise that the Ram 1500 Classic is scooping up buyers that might enjoy a full-size truck at midsize prices. Heck, Ram is even rolling out special editions of the thing; in February, it unveiled the Ram 1500 Classic Warlock, which reached way back into Ram's bag of 1970s goodies for a little taste of nostalgia as viewed through a modern lens.