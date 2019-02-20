Mysterious 965-hp Puritalia Berlinetta supercar to debut in Geneva

Puritalia Automobili

The Geneva Motor Show is always good for the debut of some new boutique supercar from a tiny design studio, and it looks like this year will be no different. The Puritalia Berlinetta fits that category, promising to be "the most powerful Italian hybrid supercar" when it debuts at the show.

Puritalia Automobili is a small company from Naples. Its Geneva-bound Puritalia makes some pretty bold promises. For starters, its hybrid powertrain, with a V8 gas engine up front and an electric motor in back, will deliver 965 horsepower and 920 pound-feet of torque. The car will use a carbon-fiber tub, with aluminum suspension subframes, and full-carbon-fiber bodywork. Quad exhaust tips will have electric flaps to adjust their sonic volume and quality, a feature called Puritalia Orchestra, while the Puritalia eMozione will give an on-demand boost of an extra 273 lb-ft from the electric motor.

A shadowy teaser image shows that the Puritalia Berlinetta will have curves everywhere, with a traditional coupe-like silhouette and a long hood. A 50-50 weight distribution is promised, along with features like a "fully connected" touchscreen infotainment system able to control all of the vehicle's functions.

The Berlinetta will be made to order, with customers designing and specifying all elements of each of the 150 cars. "We like to think that we don't sell our cars," company CEO Paolo Parente said in a statement. "We entrust them to owners who can take care of them and enjoy them."

As with any limited-edition supercar promised from a small design house, we'll take all these claims with a grain of salt for now. Check back soon for more on the mysterious model direct from the Geneva show floor.