Porsche Taycan electric sedan has 30,000 preorders to its name

Porsche has never built an electric car. The company once dedicated to sports cars alone expanded into more luxurious territory in the past few decades, but with the Porsche Taycan, we greet a new era.

Apparently, buyers are greeting this new era with open arms because Porsche CEO Oliver Blume told Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper that it has 30,000 preorders for the electric sedan. Reuters first reported on the comments on Wednesday. This surge in interest previously led Porsche to hire more workers for its plant in Zuffenhausen, but it's the first time Porsche has dished out an exact figure.

Previously, a Porsche representative simply told Roadshow the company received "well over 20,000 potential buyers." Additional reports put Porsche executives on the record claiming if every person who preordered a Taycan follows through and buys one, the automaker will be sold out for the sedan's first year. The CEO added in his comments that 10,000 of the 30,000 individuals have placed final orders for a Taycan.

Porsche didn't immediately respond when asked to confirm these figures.

The Taycan was originally unveiled in Turbo and Turbo S versions with a price of $150,900 for the Turbo and a whopping $185,000 price for the faster Turbo S. For those truly shopping a Taycan over a Tesla Model S, the Taycan 4S bowed as well with a starting price of $103,800 before destination. A Performance Battery option kicks the cost up to $110,380.

Cheaper, yes, but the Taycan 4S will be considerably less potent. The entry-level electric sedan boasts a 79.2-kilowatt-hour battery with 492 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque. Compare that to the 93.4 kWh battery in the Turbo and Turbo S models, which provides 670 hp and 750 hp with an overboost function in the Turbo S.

The first Taycans will reach the US this month with first deliveries in other markets starting next year.