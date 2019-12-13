Porsche's Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker spaceship channels Taycan, 911

Porsche

It's no easy task designing a vehicle for a beloved movie series like Star Wars. Fortunately, Porsche has tackled the challenge with grace, partnering with Lucasfilm for a starship set to be featured in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Porsche first teased this joint venture project in October, but the German automaker has at last revealed the final craft in all its glory. It's called the Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter, and although it may not be immediately apparent, Porsche has worked mighty hard to translate some key styling points from road cars to a galaxy far, far away.

Starting at the front, Porsche's Vice President Style Michael Mauer said the arrangement of the cabin and its overall shape mimics the Porsche 911. Specifically, from the cockpit's flyline out to the turbines, there are basic style lines shared with the 911 and also the Taycan electric sedan.

The 911 connection is kind of loose, but I definitely see plenty of Taycan in the front. Porsche said the nose alludes to the air inlets that drip down the Taycan's headlights. This starfighter's headlights also pack the German brand's typical four-point daytime-running lights. Again, lots of Taycan connections.

As your eyes glance over R2D2 riding shotgun (behind a decidedly McLaren F1-like three-in-a-vee cockpit), the rear is where I can believe more of the Porsche 911 parallels. Here is where the louvers and third brake light give off a 911-esque motif. The company said the entire look was inspired by the sports car. At the lower portion of the starship's rear, Porsche's typical rear light bar is also present.

The German automaker hasn't shown off a clear view of the interior yet, but the low seating position is meant to harken back to the 918 Spyder. Any essential instruments are also aligned with the pilot's axis -- another typical Porsche design trait. Overall, the design team worked to ensure the Star Wars DNA was present, but Porsche's contributions kept the proportions on the compact side, further underscoring its ethos of agility, according to the automaker.

I simply say, the Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus looks pretty darn cool, and both sides have done a pretty bang-on job with the creative liberties given in this project. Porsche plans to bring a 5-foot-tall model of the starship to the Los Angeles debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker where others will be able to grab a closer look at all the details.