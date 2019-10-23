Star Wars will have a new starship, thanks to Porsche

Porsche

Another Star Wars film is just on the horizon, and yet another automaker has jumped aboard to cozy up with the beloved franchise. This time, it's Porsche, which said on Wednesday it will work with production company Lucusfilm to design a new Star Wars starship.

The vehicle, once complete, will be revealed at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. For now, it remains in development, and both Lucusfilm and Porsche teams will meet in San Francisco and in Stuttgart in the coming weeks to hammer out a final design. From there, they'll build the model, which is set for debut in December.

Michael Mauer, vice president of style at Porsche, said the task is exciting, and that a similar design philosophy exists between the Star Wars universe and Porsche. Seems like a stretch, but OK.

We don't have any details other than the basic partnership announcement, but Porsche will get into the product placement game at the next film's debut. There, Porsche will have the Taycan electric sedan on display.

Perhaps the collaboration isn't so far-fetched when you consider that the German automaker has also announced a Boeing partnership to develop premium air taxi travel for the future. Porsche will work with Boeing to build a flying car of sorts with hopes of capitalizing on inner-city air travel late next decade. It's not exactly like the wild starships of Star Wars, but it's still mighty futuristic.