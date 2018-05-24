Porsche 911 recall affects 1,700 models… sort of

In a recall that is slightly less dramatic than the dreaded GT3 connecting rod failures of several years ago, Porsche has issued a recall for certain 911-shaped toy cars because "the wheels can come off and present a choking hazard to children." Still, even if that happens, it's probably less dangerous than someone's first drive in an air-cooled 911 Turbo.

Enlarge Image Porsche

The toy cars, which are part of the company's "My First Porsche" line, are being recalled due to wheels and axles that may detach from the vehicle and present a choking hazard. The recall notice states that there were 1,700 toy cars affected, 330 of them sold in Canada. Those who bought the toys are being encouraged to return them to an authorized Porsche dealer for a refund.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. For more information on the recall visit Porsche's recall page.