Porsche Pauses Production on Most Models Over Parts Availability

This is a rough time to be a Porsche buyer. Not only did the Felicity Ace ship fire and subsequent sinking throw a wrench in a lot of people's works, but now, according to a report published by Car & Driver on Wednesday, the company is pausing production on many of its models due to supply chain issues caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Porsche allegedly sent an internal email stating that the production lines for most of its models would be paused at varying intervals as wiring harness availability becomes more constrained. You may not be aware, but around 7% of all automotive wiring harnesses for cars and most of the harnesses for Porsche and other VW Group brands come from Ukraine.

The first model to get paused is the Taycan, which is set to remain in limbo until at least the end of next week. Porsche's plant in Leipzig is set to start production on the Macan and the Panamera next week, albeit at reduced capacity. As of now, 911 and 718 models are unaffected, but who knows if that will change.

What does this mean for consumers? Likely extended wait times for folks who have already ordered vehicles as well as for those who will be ordering soon. Porsche says it will continuously reevaluate the situation and make adjustments where it can to normalize production.

We reached out to Porsche for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.