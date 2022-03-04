2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS: Perfectly Poised

This 911 is easy enough to drive to work, then take to the track on the weekend.
There are 22 versions of the Porsche 911 currently on offer, but trust me, the GTS is the 911 to get.
The GTS is available as a coupe, convertible or Targa and with rear- or all-wheel drive.
This all-wheel-drive model also gets the optional rear-axle steering.
Just behind the cabin you'll find the 3.0-liter turbocharged flat-6 engine used in other 911 models, pushing out 473 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.
You can option your 911 GTS with a seven-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic PDK transmission. The PDK can scoot the car to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, more than half a second quicker than the manual.
Stopping power comes courtesy of brakes lifted from the 911 Turbo S, measuring 16 inches in the front and 15 inches in the rear.
In addition to Normal, Sport and Wet modes, the standard Sport Chrono pack on the GTS adds two additional driving modes: Sport Plus and Individual.
This tester wears a stunning Carmine Red paint job to the tune of $3,270, but there are a few blacked-out trim pieces that distinguish all GTS models from lesser Carreras and Targas.
The 911 Carrera 4 GTS starts at $145,350 including a $1,350 destination charge.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this stunning sports car.