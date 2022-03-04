/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS: Perfectly Poised

This 911 is easy enough to drive to work, then take to the track on the weekend.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
img-4356-2

Emme Hall

See full bio
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
1 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

There are 22 versions of the Porsche 911 currently on offer, but trust me, the GTS is the 911 to get.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
2 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The GTS is available as a coupe, convertible or Targa and with rear- or all-wheel drive.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
3 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

This all-wheel-drive model also gets the optional rear-axle steering.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
4 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Just behind the cabin you'll find the 3.0-liter turbocharged flat-6 engine used in other 911 models, pushing out 473 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
5 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

You can option your 911 GTS with a seven-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic PDK transmission. The PDK can scoot the car to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, more than half a second quicker than the manual. 

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
6 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Stopping power comes courtesy of brakes lifted from the 911 Turbo S, measuring 16 inches in the front and 15 inches in the rear.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
7 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

In addition to Normal, Sport and Wet modes, the standard Sport Chrono pack on the GTS adds two additional driving modes: Sport Plus and Individual.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
8 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

This tester wears a stunning Carmine Red paint job to the tune of $3,270, but there are a few blacked-out trim pieces that distinguish all GTS models from lesser Carreras and Targas.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
9 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The 911 Carrera 4 GTS starts at $145,350 including a $1,350 destination charge.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
10 of 23 Porsche

Keep scrolling for more photos of this stunning sports car.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
11 of 23 Porsche
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
12 of 23 Porsche
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
13 of 23 Porsche
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
14 of 23 Porsche
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
15 of 23 Porsche
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
16 of 23 Porsche
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
17 of 23 Porsche
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
18 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
19 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
20 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
21 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
22 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
23 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

68 Photos
The Polestar O2 Concept Is a Beautiful Hardtop Convertible EV

More Galleries

The Polestar O2 Concept Is a Beautiful Hardtop Convertible EV

33 Photos
Updated Ford Everest: A Three-Row Ranger Pickup

More Galleries

Updated Ford Everest: A Three-Row Ranger Pickup

52 Photos
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid debuts at the LA Auto Show

More Galleries

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid debuts at the LA Auto Show

49 Photos
2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus Winners Announced

More Galleries

2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus Winners Announced

65 Photos
2022 Kia Stinger GT Is an Underrated Gem

More Galleries

2022 Kia Stinger GT Is an Underrated Gem

51 Photos