The automotive world became enrapt with the story of the Felicity Ace, a cargo ship containing multitudes of Volkswagen Group vehicles, which ended up lost at sea and also on fire. Last we heard, the ship was making its way toward land, but it appears the universe had a different fate in mind.

The Felicity Ace has sunk off the Azores archipelago. According to a press release from MOL Ship Management, the cargo ship's operators, local salvage teams reported that the ship "suffered a list to starboard" before sinking around 9 a.m. local time. Its final location is approximately 220 nautical miles (about 253 miles) away from the Azores.

The Felicity Ace first caught fire in February, as it was carrying Volkswagen Group vehicles from Europe to the US. All 22 crew members aboard the ship were evacuated safely, and firefighting crews doused the boat with seawater in an attempt to quell the flames onboard. As of a week ago, the fires appeared to have stopped and the boat was planned on being towed to the Azores, where crews could dig deeper to determine the cause.

That still leaves many owners wondering about the status of their cars, which are likely complete write-offs at this point. Automakers with vehicles aboard the Felicity Ace, including Porsche, stressed that affected owners will need to contact their local dealership to figure out the next steps.