The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is power and efficiency

Porsche AG

The power of the new Porsche Panamera Turbo S and the efficiency of the Panny E-Hybrid are set to collide at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show. OK, well, not literally collide, but the result should be no less spectacular with the debut of the new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

It starts with the Turbo S' 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine -- which is good for 550 horsepower on its own -- and the eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission with standard all-wheel drive. Mated to the gearbox via an electronic clutch is a 100 kW e-motor bringing 136 ponies to the party. Total system output is stated at 680 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque which should translate to zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kph) sprints in just 3.4 seconds and a top track speed of 193 mph.

Porsche AG

It's a plug-in hybrid, so you should be able to drive fairly green when you're not seeing red. The Turbo S E-Hybrid is able to cruise for up to 31 purely electric miles in its "E-Power" drive mode. The e-motor gets its juice from a liquid-cooled 14.1 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery which can be Level 2 recharged in six hours with the standard 3.6-kW onboard charger or around 2.4 hours with the optional 7.2 kW charger.

It's faster than a Hellcat and nearly as powerful, but the Turbo S E-Hybrid is good for an impressive 81.1 MPGe combined efficiency, factoring in its full electric range. Like a good PHEV, the Porsche's charging can be scheduled via the in-dash Porsche Communication Management software or commanded and monitored remotely via the Porsche Connect phone (and smartwatch) app.

The mean, green hybrid machine will strut its stuff in Switzerland in just a few days in both standard and Executive configurations, the latter being a longer wheelbase model that has been stretched by about 6-inches to improve rear seat legroom.

