Porsche to recall 60,000 Cayenne, Macan diesels in Europe

Porsche

Porsche will recall nearly 60,000 diesel SUVs in Europe because German authorities say they have illegal emissions-cheating software, Bloomberg reports. The German regular KBA says the recall affects 52,831 Macans with the 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 engine and 6,755 Cayennes with the 4.2-liter turbodiesel V8.

In February, Porsche told German regulators that it had discovered some "irregularities" in its emissions-testing data. Last month, Porsche's head of powertrain development, Jeorg Kerner, was arrested for his role in the Volkswagen Group's "Dieselgate" emissions scandal.

The Macan and Cayenne software subject to the latest recall is said to allow for higher nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions than permitted. That's basically the way in which other Volkswagen Group vehicles were caught "cheating" emissions rules both in Europe and in the US.

Porsche was not available for comment at press time, but this recall is unlikely to spread to the US. The Macan diesel was never sold here, and Porsche did not sell the 4.2-liter Cayenne diesel in this market. For the American market, about 11,500 Cayennes sold here with the 3.0-liter diesel were already subject to a recall and repair in October 2017.