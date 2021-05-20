Porsche preps a speedy new Cayenne Coupe performance SUV

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche may not exclusively be about sports cars these days, but you can always count on the German firm to build a performance version of whatever a particular vehicle is. That includes the Cayenne line of luxury SUVs. I'm happy to report this is the case, with Porsche confirming Thursday it has a hotter, new Cayenne Coupe variant currently in development.

The company released a handful of photos that show the lightly camouflaged SUV doing its thing, but details on how much power we're talking remain unknown. All we know is this new version is based on the current Cayenne Turbo Coupe, which makes 541 horsepower and 567 pound-feet of torque from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. But Porsche said this hotter version was developed to single-handedly provide the ultimate in driving dynamics from the Cayenne line. Alright, I'm onboard so far... even though the Coupe looks mighty weird compared to the standard Cayenne.

Aside from power, Porsche engineers worked to massage the chassis and control system. That includes Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, which boasts a more performance-oriented tune. A reworked front axle and more negative camber for the tires ensure more contact area for the specially designed, 22-inch sport tires on this mystery Cayenne. Photos show the SUV rides lower and sports big, dual tailpipes. There's also an active rear wing that springs into action when needed.

Walter Röhrl, the hot-shoe World Rally champ and Porsche brand ambassador, continues to work with the Porsche team to test the new Cayenne as it heads through the final gauntlet of shakedowns. Surely, we'll learn the full details on the new Cayenne Coupe soon.