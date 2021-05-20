Porsche Cayenne Coupe teases more performance from new model

We don't know much about it yet, but Porsche promises this one's going to be the Cayenne for those with a need for speed.
Here's your first look at a mysterious new Porsche Cayenne Coupe.
It's going to be the top-range performance variant, Porsche says.
More power? Better driving dynamics? We don't yet know the details.
World Rally champ Walter Röhrl's been busy testing the car though.
We'll learn more soon.
