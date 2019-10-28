Porsche will let buyers skip the dealership and buy cars online

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche is ready to take things in a more digital direction. The German sports car and luxury brand said on Sunday that it has begun a 25-dealer pilot program to launch an online car-sales platform in the US.

Buying and leasing options for new and used vehicles are included. You'll be able to browse available inventory online and handle nearly every part of the process without stepping foot in a dealership. All that's needed at the end is a visit to the dealer to sign final documents, and obviously, drive the vehicle away.

"Physical and digital retail experiences have to work hand in hand, yet stay typically Porsche," Detlev von Platen, executive board member for sales and marketing at Porsche, said in a statement. Payment, trade-in, financing, credit approval and more are all part of what Porsche claims will be a pretty seamless experience. Anytime physical documents or identification are required, buyers can upload copies to keep the process humming along.

Those interested will find the process integrated into participating dealers' websites. The company didn't name the specific dealers taking part, but said US franchises from coast to coast are represented. And if all goes well, the German automaker said a wider national rollout is on the table. It all depends on what the company finds after this pilot program, however.

The online sales method compliments a similar program rolling out in Germany. Porsche said it's keen to expand its digital footprint with programs like this. This follows a broader industry trend of enabling car shoppers to do more of the process online, though a recent study found even younger car buyers still visit multiple dealerships in person.