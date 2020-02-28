Geneva Motor Show Canceled Chevy C8 Corvette 2020 Ford Bronco 2021 VW Golf GTI (MK8) Subaru Crosstrek Tesla Model Y Deliveries Tesla Cybertruck Details 2020 Electric Vehicles

Porsche 911 Turbo teased ahead of digital debut

The coronavirus outbreak may have put the brakes on the Geneva Motor Show, but Porsche still plans to show off its latest metal.

Porsche 911 Turbo teaser

I spy a big wing in the back.

Coronavirus be damned, Porsche has a new 911 to debut. Since the 2020 Geneva Motor Show is now officially cancelled due to the virus outbreak in numerous countries, the German marque plans to go the digital route.

Porsche issued a formal teaser of the new 911 Turbo on Friday ahead of a premiere on Tuesday. Originally, we were meant to see the car in the metal, so a livestream debut will have to do for now. Heading the reveal will be former Formula One driver Mark Webber, who also serves as Porsche's brand ambassador.

Don't expect any giant differentiations over the 992-generation 911 in general, but the 911 Turbo should sport a slightly more aggressive front fascia, added air inlets and an integrated spoiler at the rear. The car's actually leaked a handful of times on social media, though we'll save official details for the formal announcement. 

😱 992 Turbo leaked 📸 (First official post)

Early ride-along reports indicate a pretty healthy power increase for the new Turbo model as well. 

While the outgoing car isn't exactly slow with 580 horsepower, the latest 911 Turbo may sport somewhere around 641 hp. Torque gets a bump, too, and will end up somewhere around 590 pound-feet, up from 553 lb.-ft. Motivation still comes from a trusty twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six engine.

We'll be back on Tuesday with full details on new 911 Turbo, even though they won't be coming to us live from Switzerland.

