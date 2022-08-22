Pixar-Inspired Porsche 911 Sally Special Sells for $3.6M, All to Charity

The Porsche 911 Sally Special went under the hammer at RM Sotheby's auction during Monterey Car Week on Saturday, selling for a whopping $3.6 million, all of which is going to charity. The Sally Special is a one-off 911 GTS inspired by the Sally Carrera character in the Pixar movie Cars, with Porsche's Exclusive Manufaktur division working closely with the Pixar creative team on the collaboration.

It was a packed house on Saturday for the auction, with the car joined onstage by Sally's voice actress Bonnie Hunt, Pixar creative director Jay Ward, Cars production designer Bob Pauley, and Kjell Gruner, president and CEO of Porsche North America. The final bid was placed via telephone, and RM Sotheby's says the auction received way more attention and enquiries about the car than it was expecting both in the days leading up to the sale and during the sale itself.

The Sally Special features a number of unique design touches, from the paint and 996-style wheels to a pinstripe under the spoiler and Pixar badges on the pillars. The interior is a unique color scheme with awesome houndstooth inserts, special side sills, embossed Cars logos and more. In addition to the car, the auction winner will receive a matching watch, a book detailing the car's creation, a car cover and a second set of wheels for track use.

Every cent of the $3.6 million will be split equally between Girls Inc. and USA for UNHCR. The Sally Special is a fully functional car -- and a GTS with a manual transmission at that -- so lets hope its new owner will actually use it and bring it to events in the future.