Porsche 911 Sally Special Is a Wonderful Pixar Tribute

This is the Porsche 911 Sally Special.
It was inspired by the Sally Carrera character in 2006's Pixar film Cars.
It has a number of special design touches.
The turbo twist wheels were inspired by the 996.
The pinstriped spoiler is just like Sally's.
Almost everything is painted in a special Sally Blue color.
The interior is a fabulous mix of Chalk leather and houndstooth fabric.
The seats are amazing.
The Sally Special will be auctioned on August 20 to support Girls Inc. and the UN's refugee agency.
