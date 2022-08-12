X
Porsche 911 Sally Special Is a Wonderful Pixar Tribute

This one-off 911 Carrera GTS will be auctioned off for charity.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

Porsche 911 Sally Special
1 of 71 Porsche

This is the Porsche 911 Sally Special.

Porsche 911 Sally Special
2 of 71 Porsche

It was inspired by the Sally Carrera character in 2006's Pixar film Cars.

Porsche 911 Sally Special
3 of 71 Porsche

It has a number of special design touches.

Porsche 911 Sally Special
4 of 71 Porsche

The turbo twist wheels were inspired by the 996.

Porsche 911 Sally Special
5 of 71 Porsche

The pinstriped spoiler is just like Sally's.

Porsche 911 Sally Special
6 of 71 Porsche

Almost everything is painted in a special Sally Blue color.

Porsche 911 Sally Special
7 of 71 Porsche

The interior is a fabulous mix of Chalk leather and houndstooth fabric.

Porsche 911 Sally Special
8 of 71 Porsche

The seats are amazing.

Porsche 911 Sally Special
9 of 71 Porsche

The Sally Special will be auctioned on August 20 to support Girls Inc. and the UN's refugee agency.

Porsche 911 Sally Special
10 of 71 Porsche

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Sally Special.

