Porsche Unveils One-Off 911 Sally Special Inspired by Pixar's 'Cars'

After nearly a year of development, Porsche has unveiled the 911 Sally Special, a unique one-off inspired by Sally Carrera from the 2006 Pixar film Cars. It will be auctioned off for charity later this month. 2022 is the 20th anniversary of the Sally character first being ideated, and the real-life Sally Special was designed as a partnership between Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur's Sonderwunsch division and a number of Pixar employees, including creative director Jay Ward and Bob Pauley, the production designer for Cars who first sketched out Sally.

Porsche used a 911 Carrera GTS coupe as the basis for the Sally Special, and it features a manual transmission. The bespoke paint color is called Sally Blue Metallic, and it took dozens of iterations to arrive at the final product. Pretty much every exterior surface or trim piece that would normally be black is also painted in Sally Blue, including details like the bumper innards, while the headlight surrounds are a custom bright silver.

Like in the movie, the Sally Special has a pinstripe "tattoo" on the underside of its spoiler. Pop the engine cover and you'll see a comic book-style graphic that says "powered by GTS." The one-off wheels are a modern interpretation of the 996-generation 911's turbo twist style, and they look cool as hell. The Carrera script on the rear is the same font as the 996. Under the hood are the signatures of every Pixar and Porsche employee that worked on the car. Finishing off the exterior changes are valve stem caps with the Cars logo and a special Cars badge on the B-pillar.

Obviously you never see Sally's insides in the Pixar film, so Porsche's designers got to have more fun with the Sally Special's cabin. Nearly every interior surface was refinished, with the car using Chalk, Steel Grey and Black throughout -- though most of the interior is Chalk, which looks excellent. The seat centers and door panels have cloth trim with Porsche's houndstooth-like Pepita pattern in black and Speed Blue, which pairs nicely with the rest of the interior's Speed Blue and Chalk piping and cross-stitching.

The shift pattern on the manual's gear knob is painted blue, and the dashboard and center console trim is body color. Pixar's Cars logo is embossed on the lower doors, there's a special Sally Carrera badge on the dash and the illuminated door sills say Sally Special. But the most fun detail is the steering wheel's drive mode switch, which has been redesigned to say "Kachow! Mode" in a cartoon font.

Included with the car will be a matching one-off watch, a second set of normal 911 wheels for track use with a custom rack, a special car cover, the original color molds used when developing the paint, a book chronicling the development of the car and a set of sketches from Porsche designer Suichi Tamashita and Pixar production designer Bob Pauley. The auction will be held at RM Sotheby's Monterey Sale on Aug. 20. Porsche says 100% of the proceeds will be split equally between Girls Inc., a non-profit that supports the positive development and education of girls across the country, and USA for UNHCR, the United Nations' refugee agency that's working to give urgent help to the almost 6.2 million refugees that have been displaced since the war in Ukraine began.